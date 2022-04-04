LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 134,311 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,319,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

