LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $168.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

