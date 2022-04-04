Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 31,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,776. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Further Reading
