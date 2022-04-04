Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.88

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 92330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

