Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.93.

LBRT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

