LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of MSIXF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. LifeWorks has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

