Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $119.62 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

