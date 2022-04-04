LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $38.54 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

