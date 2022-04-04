Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $112,570,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,583 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 183,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.