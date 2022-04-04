Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,419.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.77 or 0.07548077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00267457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.37 or 0.00802181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00100153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00479422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00376076 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

