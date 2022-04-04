Loop Capital Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $700.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.

NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.97. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a twelve month low of $317.89 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in RH by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

