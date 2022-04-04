Loop Capital Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $165.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

