Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 276,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $709.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

