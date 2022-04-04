Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.43.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.51. 105,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

