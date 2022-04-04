LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $112,643,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

