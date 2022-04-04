LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE LXU traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

