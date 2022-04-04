LSV Asset Management Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE GEO opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

