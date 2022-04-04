LSV Asset Management Has $5.20 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $3,500,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

