LSV Asset Management Sells 570 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of DT Midstream worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.