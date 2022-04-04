LSV Asset Management Trims Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Internet Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.