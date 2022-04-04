LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. 423,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,992. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

