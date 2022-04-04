LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 3,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,992. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

