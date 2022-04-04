LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.