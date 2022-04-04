Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.80.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up 0.66 on Wednesday, reaching 25.21. 16,989,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,878,941. The company has a 50-day moving average of 26.32 and a 200 day moving average of 33.24. Lucid Group has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

