Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LUNA opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $8,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 308,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 257,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

