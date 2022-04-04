MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.