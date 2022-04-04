MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 478,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,029. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

