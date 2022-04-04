Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.04. 5,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,187. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

