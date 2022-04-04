Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MANU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after buying an additional 4,353,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $32,346,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Manchester United by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 693,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 614.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 186,720 shares in the last quarter.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

