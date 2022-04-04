Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MPX stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marine Products by 228.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 480,843 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

