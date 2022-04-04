Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

