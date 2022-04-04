Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,386. The company has a market cap of $191.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

