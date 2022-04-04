Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.73.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Masco has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.