Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will post $698.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $703.76 million. Masonite International posted sales of $646.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 333,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,780. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

