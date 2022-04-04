Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 23,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $221.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

