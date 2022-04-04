Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.65

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 36416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

