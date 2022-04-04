Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $438.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,222 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,600,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 159,994 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Matthews International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

