Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 230,825 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.01.

MMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $727.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

