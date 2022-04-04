McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,119,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.