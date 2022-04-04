MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,209. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.