Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

