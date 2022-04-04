Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
