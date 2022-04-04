Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.79 Per Share

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:MGP opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Monday. Medica Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.50 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.50 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.68 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.04.
About Medica Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.