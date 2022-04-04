Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.79 Per Share

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Monday. Medica Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.50 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.50 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.68 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.04.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

