MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
