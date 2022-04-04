Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Down to $27.41

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $26.86. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 602 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.