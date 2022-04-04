Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

ESGV stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.21. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

