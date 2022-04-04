Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 472 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYF. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

NYF stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

