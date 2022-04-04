Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $249.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.32.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.