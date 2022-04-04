Meritage Portfolio Management Has $438,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,576 shares of company stock worth $17,938,429. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

