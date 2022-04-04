Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $51.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.80. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

