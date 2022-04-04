Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $1.86 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

RGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

